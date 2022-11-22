topStoriesenglish
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's friend reveals 'her love story with Ankit Gupta is NOT one-sided'

Priyanka's close friend Garima opened up about the actress' bond with Ankit and revealed that it is not a one-sided love story, as have been mentioned in the show many times.

Nov 22, 2022
New Delhi: Bigg Boss 16 has a cute friend-type-couple in the house this year, Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta. They have been making headlines ever since they entered the house for their chemistry and bond. They are often asked about their relationship status and every time, the answer is the same, 'we are best friends!'. But now, Priyanka's friend Garima Barai has opened up on the real equation between the 'Udariyaan' duo.

Recently, Priyanka's close friend Garima opened up about the actress' bond with Ankit and revealed that it is not a one-sided love story, as has been mentioned in the show many times.

Garima mentioned that Ankit equally cares for Priyanka and shared the two actors have different ways of expressing their feelings toward one another. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

While talking to Pinkvilla, Garima said, "Ankit is a reserved guy, if he didn't want to be with Priyanka he would never give her so much importance. If she gets angry he even goes to console her. He even feels bad when they fight so it is not one-sided. They have different ways of expressing their feeling as Priyanka is very expressive and Ankit is very calm but it's not one-sided."

Earlier, the Udaariyaan star Isha Malviya also talked about their relationship and revealed that they are 'like this in real life too.'

