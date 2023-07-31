trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2642892
Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Is Mohan's Faith In Radha Stronger Than Damini's Deceit?

In the forthcoming episodes, viewers will get to witness that after reading Tulsi’s letter, the Trivedi family is convinced that it was Radha who killed Tulsi.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 09:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Is Mohan's Faith In Radha Stronger Than Damini's Deceit? Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Based out of Vrindavan, 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan' is a romantic drama that has been an audience favorite since its launch. With an engaging storyline and relatable characters such as Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia), Radha (Neeharika Roy), and Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty), the show has kept the viewers on the edge of their seats. In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed how Radha gets arrested in the false accusation of Mohan’s deceased wife-Tulsi’s(Kirti Nagpure) death. Damini creates fake letters as if they were written by Tulsi, and executes the plan of Radha being the murderer of her so that she can turn Mohan against Radha.  

In the forthcoming episodes, viewers will get to witness that after reading Tulsi’s letter, the Trivedi family is convinced that it was Radha who killed Tulsi. But Mohan has full faith in Radha, and after expressing his love to her in Jail, he makes a promise to unveil the truth of Damini in front of all. Mohan decides to scrutinize and gather all the evidence so that he can prove Radha Innocent.  
It will be interesting for the viewers to witness how Mohan succeeds in proving Radha not guilty. Will he find out that it was Damini who killed Tulsi after all?  

To know what happens next, watch Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan every day at 8 pm, only on Zee TV!

