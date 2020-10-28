Rahul Vaidya is Bigg Boss 14's 'trash', says Karan Patel after his fight with Jasmin Bhasin

New Delhi: TV star Karan Patel has lashed out at singer Rahul Vaidya, who currently appears on 'Bigg Boss 14', for his fight with co-contestant Jasmin Bhasin. In last night's episode, Jasmin and Rahul had an ugly fight during the captaincy task, in which he snatched a bag from her. Jasmin later lost her cool and broke down.

Supporting his friend Jasmin, Karan took to his Instagram stories to share his thoughts about Rahul and described him as "disgusting". He further wrote, "Rahul Vaidya is hands down Bigg Bigg Boss 14's trash."

In another post, Karan Patel also challenged Rahul Vaidya to apply his force on men. "Rahul Vaidya, beta kabhi mardon pe bhi zor aazma liya kar, teri galat faimiyaan door ho jayengi," he wrote, adding, "Jasmin Bhasin, you rock girl."

Take a look at Karan Patel's posts here:

'Bigg Boss 14' is hosting celebs Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Nikki Tamboli, Nishant Singh, Kavita Kaushik, Shardul Pandit and Naina Singh.

'Bigg Boss 14' will air every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm only on Colors and watch before TV on Voot Select.