Rahul Vaidya

Rahul Vaidya kisses girlfriend Disha Parmar on forehead, hugs her before leaving for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11- See viral pics!

Rahul Vaidya drove along with his ladylove Disha Parmar sitting in the front seat of his car. The adorable duo kissed and hugged each other goodbye as Rahul left for his new show to a foreign land. 

Rahul Vaidya kisses girlfriend Disha Parmar on forehead, hugs her before leaving for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11- See viral pics!
Pic Courtesy: Viral Bhayani

New Delhi: Singer Rahul Vaidya is all gung-ho about his next big adventure reality show - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Several celebrities were spotted last night at Mumbai airport as they packed bags and left for Cape Town where the show will be hosted. 

The paparazzi had a field day after long, as not just one or two but a host of telly stars were spotted at Mumbai airport late at night. Rahul Vaidya drove along with his ladylove Disha Parmar sitting in the front seat of his car. The adorable duo kissed and hugged each other goodbye as Rahul left for his new show to a foreign land. 

Take a look at some pap pics of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar which have gone viral on the internet - all thanks to the cutesy PDA.

Rahul Vaidya kisses Disha Parmar

(Pic Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Other than Rahul Vaidya, MTV fame Varun Sood, Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Shweta Tiwari and Sana Makbul were clicked at the airport.

Much like Rahul, Varun Sood too was accompanied by his girlfriend Divya Agarwal. The MTV couple too kissed each other with their masks on as a goodbye gesture. 

Looks like, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is going to be high on celeb-power this season!

 

