Rahul Vaidya's 'nepotism' jibe at Jaan Kumar Sanu inside 'Bigg Boss 14' house divides netizens online!

New Delhi: Popular singer and contestant of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 14', Rahul Vaidya is the talk of the town. Firstly, because he is coming across as a lone warrior and secondly now for raising 'nepotism' debate once again inside the house.

During the nomination procedure for eviction, Rahul took Jaan Kumar Sanu's name, who is legendary singer Kumar Sanu's son.

Rahul Vaidya said, "Jisko main nominate karna chahata hun woh hai Jaan because mujhe nepotism se sakt nafrat hai. Yahaan pe jitne bhi log aaye hain sab apni apni mehnat karke aaye hai."

Surprised by Rahul's explanation, Jaan replied saying he is fortunate that his father is Kumar Sanu. However, Rahul quipped saying that doesn`t need a famous father.

After which Jaan gets angry and is seen screaming "Baap pe mat jaa".

Once again nepotism debate inside the house has sparked a huge division of opinion in the virtual world. Netizens seem divided over Rahul's jibe and have shared their own views. Take a look:

Some praised Rahul Vaidya while others bashed him for unnecessarily dragging nepotism debate into a game show.

