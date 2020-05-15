Rajkummar Rao, Madhavan, Radhika Apte, Richa Chadha and others virtually welcome viewers to Paatal Lok with cryptic Twitter thread

New Delhi: Amazon Prime's all-new original, 'Paatal Lok' is already making waves since the release of its gripping trailer, storyline and powerful cast announcement. Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan has also lauded the crime-thriller series that gives us a glimpse of a lawless land where all hell has broken loose. Not surprising then, Amazon Original series Paatal Lok has also topped IMDb’s Most Anticipated Indian Movies and Shows List.

Bringing in the launch with a bang, the all-star cast, the producer of this much-awaited show - Anushka Sharma and popular Bollywood celebrities R Madhavan, Varun Grover, Richa Chadha, Radhika Apte, Rajkumar Rao have come together to welcome the audience to the world of 'Paatal Lok' through a series of cryptic tweets.

Find the full tweet thread here:

vichitra sa ek khel khelti hai... https://t.co/PveNbU91je — Hathi Ram Chaudhary (@Jaiahlawat) May 15, 2020

jahan jhooth sach ke saaye mein jeeta hai... https://t.co/Kg2VoUNx6b — वरुण (@varungrover) May 15, 2020

Jhooth ke naqaab ke peeche... https://t.co/HVz2P5qJ6m — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) May 15, 2020

apna astitva hi kho baithta hai... https://t.co/jVnNllVEYF — Radhika Apte (@radhika_apte) May 15, 2020

kyunki yeh duniya hai sach aur jhooth ki... https://t.co/6o7g2swex8 — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) May 15, 2020

...yeh duniya hai #PaatalLok ki — Abhishek Banerjee hathoda tyagi (@nowitsabhi) May 15, 2020

Want to decipher the cryptic thread? Here is a hint: Remember, that the world of Paatal Lok is upside down!

The Amazon Prime Original Paatal Lok welcomes the audience into its gritty and gory world of crime, featuring Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Abhishek Banerjee in the lead roles.