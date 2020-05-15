हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Paatal Lok

Rajkummar Rao, Madhavan, Radhika Apte, Richa Chadha and others virtually welcome viewers to Paatal Lok with cryptic Twitter thread

Amazon Original series Paatal Lok has also topped IMDb’s Most Anticipated Indian Movies and Shows List.

Rajkummar Rao, Madhavan, Radhika Apte, Richa Chadha and others virtually welcome viewers to Paatal Lok with cryptic Twitter thread
Pic Courtesy: Show still

New Delhi: Amazon Prime's all-new original, 'Paatal Lok' is already making waves since the release of its gripping trailer, storyline and powerful cast announcement. Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan has also lauded the crime-thriller series that gives us a glimpse of a lawless land where all hell has broken loose. Not surprising then, Amazon Original series Paatal Lok has also topped IMDb’s Most Anticipated Indian Movies and Shows List.

ALSO READ: Paatal Lok audience review: Move over 'Sacred Games', 'Mirzapur', netizens call 'Paatal Lok' phenomenal!

Bringing in the launch with a bang, the all-star cast, the producer of this much-awaited show - Anushka Sharma and popular Bollywood celebrities  R Madhavan, Varun Grover, Richa Chadha, Radhika Apte, Rajkumar Rao have come together to welcome the audience to the world of 'Paatal Lok' through a series of cryptic tweets.

Find the full tweet thread here: 

Want to decipher the cryptic thread?  Here is a hint: Remember, that the world of Paatal Lok is upside down!

The Amazon Prime Original Paatal Lok welcomes the audience into its gritty and gory world of crime, featuring Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Abhishek Banerjee in the lead roles.

 

Tags:
Paatal Lokpaatal lok web seriesAmazon Primeamazon prime originalsAnushka SharmaPaatal Lok review
Next
Story

Viral: Mahabharat's behind-the-scenes video of Arjun, Bhim and Yudhishthir getting their make-up done and signing autographs is the best thing on internet - Watch
  • 81,970Confirmed
  • 2,649Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4469890Confirmed
  • 300144Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M36S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day