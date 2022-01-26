Rakhi Sawant out of Bigg Boss 15, says 'Main out hogai kal raat ko'

NEW DELHI: Bigg Boss 15 has reached its final leg and the recent one to get evicted from the show is none other than the queen of Entertainment Rakhi Sawant.

The actress was spotted outside her gym on Wednesday morning and had all smiles for the paparazzi.

Celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared her video on his Instagram handle.

When asked about her eviction, Rakhi smiled and said, “Mai out ho gye kal raat ko.”

When asked who is going to win the show, Rakhi said, “Mujhe kya pata kaun jeet raha hai.”

For the unversed, Rakhi was the first one to enter the Ticket To Finale week and was one of the strongest contenders of the Bigg Boss 15. She entered the show as a wild card entry and was going strong in the show.

But seems like she got evicted in the audience poll which happened yesterday (Tuesday) in the show, where LIVE audience was allowed to enter the house and rate the contestants on the basis of their task.

Currently, the housemates who are still fighting for the trophy include – Pratik, Nishant, Rashami, Shamita, Karan and Tejasswi.

Who will take the trophy home, well only time will tell?

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 will be happening on Jan 29 and 30 January, at 8pm only on Colors.

Till then, stay tuned and keep watching this space for all the updates related to Bigg Boss 15.