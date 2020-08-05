हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ram Mandir

Ram Lalla is coming back home: 'Ramayan' stars Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia on Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya

The grand celebrations for the Bhoomi Pujan began this morning with a puja while the main function will be held in the afternoon after PM Modi's arrival. 

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@dipikachikhliatopiwala

New Delhi: August 5 is a historic day for India as the Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. The grand celebrations for the Bhoomi Pujan began this morning with a puja while the main function will be held in the afternoon after PM Modi's arrival. 

Like several of us, 'Ramayan' stars Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia also expressed their happiness on the auspicious occasion and wished everyone.

Arun Govil tweeted in Hindi, "This day will be written in golden letters in the history of India. The dream of the devotees of the whole world is coming true with the foundation stone of Shri Ram Temple. Warm greetings and best wishes to all of you. Jai Shri Ram."

While Dipika, who shared her post a day ago, stated, "Tomorrow is Ram Janmabhoomi shilanyas...the long wait is finally over.....Ram Lalla is coming back home...it's going to be a spectacular experience....feels like Diwali has come early this year ...just getting emotional thinking about it all....eagerly waiting for tomorrow."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Apart from PM Modi, the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony will be attended by Sri Ram Janambhoomi Teerath Kshetra Trust chairman Nritya Gopal Das, RSS chief Bhagwat, UP Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Yogi Adityanath. 

Meanwhile, several important personalities associated with the Ram Mandir movement - Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh and Uma Bharti - will skip the ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic. They are expected to join the celebrations via video conferencing.

Ram Mandirram mandir bhoomi pujanram mandir ayodhyaRamayanArun GovilDipika Chikhlia
