Sunil Lahri

Ramayan’s Lakshman aka Sunil Lahri’s son Krish Pathak is now a social media sensation, see pics

Social media has found a new sensation in Sunil Lahri’s son Krish Pathak. Netizens have flooded Instagram and Twitter with pictures of Krish, who is also an actor.

Images Courtesy (L-R): Instagram/@sunil_lahri, krishhpathak

New Delhi: The world of 80s epic TV show ‘Ramayan’ has taken social media by storm and so have its stars. Every other day, we chance upon some wonderful throwback pictures of the primary cast Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia and Sunil Lahri from the sets of the show and the internet just loves them. And, now, social media has found a new sensation in Sunil Lahri’s son Krish Pathak. Netizens have flooded Instagram and Twitter with pictures of Krish, who is also an actor.

Krish is a dead-ringer for his father in his younger days. 'Like father, like son', a netizen said after taking looking at a picture of them. Krish has created a storm online, needless to say.

A glance at his Instagram page (an unverified one), reveals that Krish is also a fitness freak. Take a look some of his pictures here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I closed my mouth and spoke to you in a hundred silent ways . . - @adityagudadhe007

A post shared by KRISH (@krishhpathak) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Don’t mind my cheeky smile i wear when you’re around ‘Cause I can’t help my self, it’s so natural

A post shared by KRISH (@krishhpathak) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hey, how’s your quarantine going?

A post shared by KRISH (@krishhpathak) on

Meanwhile, he has also expressed his happiness over the love he has received off-late. He made a stylish entry on Instagram and wrote, “Have been receiving lots of love lately, and I am overwhelmed by it. I want to thank you all for your love and I hope in the near future, I get multiple opportunities to entertain you, give back the love and mark up to your expectations. Keep loving and keep supporting. Love you all.”

Krish made his debut in the entertainment industry with Nikhil Advani’s TV series ‘P.O.W. - Bandi Yuddh Ke’.

