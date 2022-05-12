हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh dances with and hugs Neetu Kapoor, says he is a ‘huge Rishi Kapoor fan’

After dancing with Neetu, Ranveer says: "I am a huge Rishi Kapoor fan, and this dance will always remain special to me. It will be a memory of a lifetime for me."

Mumbai: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is all set to appear on the dance reality show 'Dance Deewane Juniors'. He is coming to promote his film 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and bring back some memories related to Rishi Kapoor by grooving with veteran actress and judge Neetu Kapoor.

The major highlight of this weekend show is Ranveer's performance to Rishi Kapoor's hit song 'Ek Main Aur Ek Tu' with Neetu Kapoor.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

After dancing with Neetu, Ranveer says: "I am a huge Rishi Kapoor fan, and this dance will always remain special to me. It will be a memory of a lifetime for me."

'Dance Deewane Juniors' is hosted by Karan Kundrra along with the panel of judges including Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Marzi Pestonji. It airs on Colors.

