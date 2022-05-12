Mumbai: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is all set to appear on the dance reality show 'Dance Deewane Juniors'. He is coming to promote his film 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and bring back some memories related to Rishi Kapoor by grooving with veteran actress and judge Neetu Kapoor.

The major highlight of this weekend show is Ranveer's performance to Rishi Kapoor's hit song 'Ek Main Aur Ek Tu' with Neetu Kapoor.

After dancing with Neetu, Ranveer says: "I am a huge Rishi Kapoor fan, and this dance will always remain special to me. It will be a memory of a lifetime for me."

'Dance Deewane Juniors' is hosted by Karan Kundrra along with the panel of judges including Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Marzi Pestonji. It airs on Colors.