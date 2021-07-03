Ranveer Singh to debut as TV host on unique visual-based quiz show 'The Big Picture’!

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh is all set to make his television debut as the host on entertainment channel COLORS. It has acquired the rights for one of the world’s biggest and the most unique quiz show, Byju’s presents The Big Picture.

Ranveer Singh has an enviable fan following amongst the youth of the country. The channel in association with Banijay Asia and ITV Studios Global Entertainment BV adds another unique show to the mix. The Big Picture will be a first of its kind property to showcase an exceptional amalgamation of knowledge and visual memory.

WHAT IS THE BIG PICTURE GAME SHOW ALL ABOUT?

- Ranveer Singh to make his television debut as the host of the show

- Contestants will get an opportunity to win millions by answering visual-based questions

- Learning app, Byju’s comes on board as the presenting sponsor

- The show will also stream exclusively on Voot

With the help of three lifelines, the contestants will be required to correctly answer twelve visual-based questions to walk away with the grand prize money.

The interactive format of The Big Picture also allows the viewers to play from the comfort of their homes and win big.

Speaking about his television debut, Ranveer Singh said, “In my journey as an artiste, the urge to experiment and explore has been constant. Indian cinema has undeniably given me everything - it’s been a platform for me to excel and showcase my skills as an actor and I have been fortunate to get immense love from the people of India. Now, I look to connect with them in an extremely unique and engaging way through my television debut with COLORS’ The Big Picture. The proposition of introducing India to a ‘now’ generation quiz show sealed the deal for me. I am delighted to associate with COLORS to bring alive this exciting new property.”