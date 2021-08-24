Raqesh Bapat makes Lord Ganesha motif with a fork inside Bigg Boss OTT house, see first pics!

New Delhi: Multi-talented Raqesh Bapat who is popularly known for his role in the film Tum Bin has been garnering lot of appreciation for his calm and humour in the Bigg Boss OTT house.

But not many are aware with his other talent of carving and making sculptures.

Yes, you read that right.

Every year on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the actor can be seen making an idol of eco-friendly Ganesha and it always manage to grab the limelight.

This year also as Ganesh Chaturthi is just around the corner, Raqesh, who is in Bigg Boss OTT house, has managed to make a Lord Ganesha's motif with a help of a fork.

Don’t believe us? Well, check out the first pictures over here.

Raqesh Bapat has a penchant for painting as well. He is often sharing pictures of his stunning artworks on his social media account.

Currently, the actor is a part of the most-controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar. His connection in the show is Shamita Shetty and the duo is going strong in the show.

For the unversed, Raqesh made his acting debut in the 2001 film Tum Bin, a romantic drama directed by Anubhav Sinha. After his stint on the silver screen, Bapat moved to the television industry and starred in shows such as Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?, Qubool Hai. Later, he made a comeback to the big screen with the films Vrundavan and Savita Damodar Paranjape.