Exclusive: I felt I was right and never did anything for cameras, says Karan Nath post his eviction from Bigg Boss OTT

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT is getting crazier day-by-day. The second week witnessed the shocking double evictions of TV actress Ridhima Pandit and actor Karan Nath who got eliminated from the show.

In an exclusive interview with Zee News Digital, Karan opened up on his Bigg Boss OTT journey, eviction and favourite contestants on the show.



Did you expect to be out so soon?

It was a great feeling to be part of the show. I am a bit sad for being out so early but I am happy with my journey. I did my best and I am proud of my journey.

How happy were you with your performance as a contestant?

I am quite happy because I always stood for whatever I felt was right and never did anything for the camera. I was one of the most genuine persons on the show and I am exactly the same be it inside or outside the house.

Do you think you would have made a better connection with anyone else?

Well, I was very happy having Ridhima as my partner as we both were quite similar in nature and never indulged in unwanted fights. Other than her, Divya Agarwal was extremely close to me in the house.

If not Ridhima, who would you have opted as your connection in the house?

Well, I always wanted to either pair along with Ridhima or Divya and by God's grace, I got a chance to choose between them only. Divya is the most genuine person on the show. She used to take care of me like her own brother. I really enjoyed her company and I want her to reach the finale and win this show.

Who was your favourite contestant on the show?

Well, I have two favourites for that matter, one is Divya for sure and the other is Raqesh Bapat, if you feel that I am more of a calm and a composed guy, he was more of this and I really liked his company in the house.

If given chance, would you like to make a comeback in the show as a wild card entry?

Definitely, I would love to be a part of the show again. I will try to spread more love and positivity in the house as it’s really necessary for every house be it your own or Bigg Boss house. I will go back in the same manner and will be the same as I am.

What kind of response are you getting from people post your eviction?

Well, the response is amazing. I am getting messages and calls from my new as well as old fans as everyone is quite happy with my stint but was a little disappointed with my exit from the show. In a sense, it’s not my loss but a win as people are loving the way I am and have accepted me wholeheartedly.