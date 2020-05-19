Rashami Desai, Hina Khan, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Kanika Mann took the #GendaPhoolChallenge and fans have picked a winner – Check out!

New Delhi: Badshah and Jacqueline Fernandez's ‘Genda Phool’ song has taken the internet by storm and is one of the most-watched tracks on YouTube. Despite landing in a controversy over its credit, ‘Genda Phool’ rules the chartbusters and a trend named #GendaPhoolChallenge has become quite famous on social media now. Many celebrities have taken this challenge and have posted videos of them dancing to ‘Genda Phool’.

Television divas such as Rashami Desai, Hina Khan, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Kanika Mann and also took up the #GendaPhoolChallenge and received whole lotta love from fans. Their moves and expressions are on point and you won’t be able to scroll down without hitting the like button.

All the four stars have aced the challenge and out of them, fans have picked the best. As per a poll conducted by BollywoodLife, Rashami Desai has performed the best. 52% of people have voted for Rashami and made her the winner.

Check out her video:

The second spot was secured by Kanika Mann whose brilliant thumkas got her 30% and Hina Khan got 10% votes. Meanwhile, Devoleena Bhattacharjee got 8% votes.

Take a look at their videos here:

The videos of all the four ladies have kept the internet hooked!