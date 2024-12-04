Rishab Chadha On Filming 'Divorce Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega': ‘I Learned The Entire Divorce Process!’

If you’re in the mood for a quirky rom-com that mixes humor with unexpected life lessons, ‘Divorce Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega’ is the perfect pick! Starring Abigail Pande and Rishab Chadha, this ZEE5 series takes viewers on a hilarious journey into the chaotic world of marriage, divorce, and everything in between.

The story revolves around two journalists, Nikki (played by Abigail) and Ashu (played by Rishab), who are investigating a marriage registry scam. In a twist of fate, they accidentally end up tying the knot themselves! What follows is a rollercoaster of comedic mishaps, romantic tension, and witty banter as they try to navigate their unexpected "marriage."

Abigail brings sharpness and ambition to her character, Nikki, while Rishab’s portrayal of the naïve yet endearing intern Ashu is spot-on. Their chemistry is electric, fueled by a real-life friendship that adds depth to their playful on-screen dynamic.

But the show isn’t just about laughs—it’s also a lesson in the complexities of relationships. Speaking about his experience, Rishab shared an amusing revelation:

"While shooting for Divorce Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, I learned the entire process of divorce! It’s surprisingly intricate and time-consuming. Unlike marriage, which can happen quickly, divorce involves many steps to ensure the decision is well-thought-out and mutual."

Watch the trailer here:

The light-hearted series combines workplace drama with a romantic twist, making it a refreshing addition to the rom-com genre. Whether it’s the cleverly crafted dialogues, the hilarious predicaments, or the heartfelt moments between the leads, this show promises to keep viewers entertained from start to finish.

So, if you’re looking for laughter, love, and a peek into the peculiarities of marriage and divorce, tune into ‘Divorce Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega,’ now streaming on ZEE5!