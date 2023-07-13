trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2634907
RJ Malishka, Snehil Mehra, Malini Agarwal Set to Enter Bigg Boss OTT 2

 Lighting up the show, these celebrities will bring forth their own unique personalities, stories and talents, adding greater thrills to it. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 03:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Mumbai: Gearing up for more excitement and thrills, 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' is now introducing a new twist to the show as various social media influencers and personalities are set to join the show on Thursday. Lighting up the show, these celebrities will bring forth their own unique personalities, stories and talents, adding greater thrills to it. The roster of these contestants includes.

RJ Malishka: A household name in the world of radio, RJ Malishka will bring her infectious energy and remarkable storytelling abilities to the 'Bigg Boss OTT' house.

Malini Agarwal: Popularly known as MissMalini, she will bring a new element of glamour and charm to the house. A prominent social media influencer, Malini is known for her insightful commentary and impeccable fashion sense.


BC Aunty (Snehil Mehra): A sassy and humorous person, BC Aunty is known for her funny videos, and will leave an indelible mark in this high-octane challenge with her witty comebacks and signature no-nonsense attitude. 

Dipraj Jadhav: A multi-talented entertainer with a charming personality, Dipraj will bring an elegant mix and captivating fusion of comedy and music to the 'Bigg Boss OTT' house. 

Danny Pandit: Danny is known for his charismatic personality and powerful stage presence. He will bring in a strong sense of witty humour with his comic timing and hilarious antics, as he effortlessly engages with the housemates and the viewers alike.

The episode of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ will stream on JioCinema.

