New Delhi: The grand finale of 'MTV Roadies - Journey in South Africa', India's biggest adventure reality television show, crowned for the first time ever not just one but two winners! After several weeks of challenges, eliminations, twists and turns across the breath-taking vistas of South Africa, buddy pair Ashish Bhatia and Nandini have emerged as the 'Ultimate Champions' of the new season.

Hosted by charismatic superstar and philanthropist Sonu Sood, the season finale was a nip and tuck affair as the finalists gave their everything to win the much-coveted title, in a nail-biting finish! The remarkable multi-city expedition came to a glorious conclusion at the iconic Victoria & Alfred (V&A) Waterfront in Cape Town.

Pitting the best against the best, the grand finale 'Race to the Top' demanded exceptional strategy, pluck and grit. Finalist buddy pairs Kevin Almasifar-Moose Jattana, Yukti Arora – Jaswanth Bopanna, Gaurav Alugh-Simi Talsania, and Ashish Bhatia-Nandini faced a true-blue Roadies-style challenge with an unanticipated whopping 4 stages, and some surprising plot twists, in and around the picturesque city of Cape Town.

Edgy suspense led to the winner reveal, with Ashish and Nandini soaking in their well-deserved crowning glory! Joining the celebratory mood of the winners, host Sonu Sood also shook a leg to the beats of live South African music.

At the culmination of the show, Sonu Sood said, "I am very happy for both Ashish [Bhatia] and Nandini. They displayed immense focus and determination, coupled with a keen acumen for strategy, from the get-go. Playing host on MTV Roadies Journey in South Africa will always be special to me, having seen all the contestants embody the true Roadies spirit on this journey. Guiding and mentoring them has been a wonderful experience."

Speaking about his win, Ashish Bhatia shared, "I am excited and overwhelmed, all at the same time. The show is iconic in itself and for me, winning MTV Roadies Journey in South Africa is definitely a dream come true. It has been a wild ride, and I’m most grateful to have won this title with my buddy, Nandini."

Nandini, too, expressed her joy and said, "I cannot describe how amazing this is for me. MTV Roadies Journey in South Africa pushed me to bring the best version of myself each day, with every task. This victory feels surreal. Seems like God was preparing me to win this show the whole time."

Shot entirely on international grounds for the first time, across the rugged terrains of South Africa, this season packed a punch right from the word go! From grueling tasks and adrenaline-surging stunts to campfire bonding sessions with unexpected camaraderie and rapport among the contestants, this electrifying journey saw daredevilry at its best!