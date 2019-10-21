Roop Durgapal to do romantic horror story

Mumbai: Actress Roop Durgapal is excited about being a part of a romantic horror story for the first time.

The actress, known for shows like "Balika Vadhu", "Swaragini" and "Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke", has joined the cast of "Laal Ishq" in which her fans will get to see her in a different avatar.

"My character is positive. She is a wife who loves her husband a lot. Audiences will love the interesting twists and turns in the story. I have signed up for it because it's episodic. I will enjoy doing the romantic horror story for the first time," said Roop.

Roop is currently seen playing the Head Forensic Doctor of a team in "CIF" on Dangal TV.