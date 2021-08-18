Rubina Dilaik recreates viral Instagram Zuzi trend and it is hilarious - Watch video

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik constantly keeps her fans entertained with her social media posts. The ‘Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’ actress now created the viral 'Hello My Name Is Zuzie' reel, with Baby Kaely’s ‘EW’ song playing in the background. Rubina left her fans in splits with her version of the trend, in which her sister Jyotika Dilaik and friend Kudratbhandari also featured.

In the video, Rubina can be seen wearing a short black dress and black aviators and is later joined by Jyotika and Kudratbhandari - who are also wearing black colour. The trio dance on the viral reel.

Check it out:

“Hello! My name is Rubi , m RUBI with a B,” the actress captioned her post. The 33 years old fans flooded the comment section with love for the funny reel. “Nahi your name is rubi dubi,” wrote one, while another wrote, “Mam please reel with abhinav sir also”. Many others dropped in fire and heart emojis in the comment section.

On the work front, Rubina was last seen in the music video ‘Tumse Pyaar Hai’ opposite actor and husband Abhinav Shukla. The track is sung by Vishal Mishra and is produced by Vyrl Originals. The hit music video already has more than 20 million views.

Earlier, Rubina and Abhinav also featured in the music video Marjaneya. The singer for the superhit song is Neha Kakkar and the YouTube video of the song has garnered more than 53 million views.