SaReGaMaPa: Know Everything About the Grand Finale, Deets Inside

New Delhi: The winner of Bangla SaReGaMaPa will be decided based on the basics of the audience's vote and the judges' scores tonight. According to the audience's vote and judges' marks, Padma Palash Haldar, Riddhiman Biswas, Biman Bullet Sarkar, Albert Kaboo Lepcha, Soniya Gazmer, and Asmita Kar are the top six finalists.

Among all others, Padma Palash Haldar is the strongest one as he has grabbed the audience's heart with his Kirtan and classical performances. However, Biman Bullet Sarkar is also giving tough competition with his rockstar singing talent.

Kaboo and Albert Kaboo Lepcha have also won millions of hearts with their playback singing skills.

Riddhiman Biswas is also a strong competitor who has won the audience’s hearts with his singing. Also, Soniya Gazmar and Asmita Kar have improved a lot throughout the season of Zee Bangla Saregamapa 2023-2023.

The results will be out soon and fans cannot wait who will be crowned this year. Keep watching this space for more updates.