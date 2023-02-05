topStoriesenglish2569918
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
SA RE GA MA PA

SaReGaMaPa: Know Everything About the Grand Finale, Deets Inside

According to the audience's vote and judges' marks, Padma Palash Haldar, Riddhiman Biswas, Biman Bullet Sarkar, Albert Kaboo Lepcha, Soniya Gazmer, and Asmita Kar are the top six finalists.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 09:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • According to the audience's vote and judges' marks, Padma Palash Haldar, Riddhiman Biswas, Biman Bullet Sarkar, Albert Kaboo Lepcha, Soniya Gazmer, and Asmita Kar are the top six finalists.
  • The results will be out soon and fans cannot wait who will be crowned this year. Keep watching this space for more updates.

Trending Photos

SaReGaMaPa: Know Everything About the Grand Finale, Deets Inside

New Delhi: The winner of Bangla SaReGaMaPa will be decided based on the basics of the audience's vote and the judges' scores tonight. According to the audience's vote and judges' marks, Padma Palash Haldar, Riddhiman Biswas, Biman Bullet Sarkar, Albert Kaboo Lepcha, Soniya Gazmer, and Asmita Kar are the top six finalists.

Among all others, Padma Palash Haldar is the strongest one as he has grabbed the audience's heart with his Kirtan and classical performances. However, Biman Bullet Sarkar is also giving tough competition with his rockstar singing talent.

Kaboo and Albert Kaboo Lepcha have also won millions of hearts with their playback singing skills.

Riddhiman Biswas is also a strong competitor who has won the audience’s hearts with his singing. Also, Soniya Gazmar and Asmita Kar have improved a lot throughout the season of Zee Bangla Saregamapa 2023-2023.

The results will be out soon and fans cannot wait who will be crowned this year. Keep watching this space for more updates.

Live Tv

Sa Re Ga Ma PaSa Re Ga Ma Pa grand finaleSa Re Ga Ma Pa Zee BanglaPadma Palash HaldarRiddhiman BiswasBiman Bullet SarkarAlbert Kaboo LepchaSoniya GazmerRajasmita Kar

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: February 04, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters....who touched the peak in the midst of struggle
DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Astronaut Kalpana Chawla died in 2003
DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the history of cricket 'online' coach
DNA Video
DNA: When Shrikrishna Singh, the first CM of Bihar died in 1961
DNA Video
DNA: Historians will get evidence of Mahabharata