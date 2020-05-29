Saand Ki Aankh premieres on &pictures - Date and time of telecast inside

'Shooter daadiya ka andaaz bohot hain tez, jeet na paata koi, jab hove hai goliyon ki race'.

All set to hit the bull's eye this Saturday is director Tushar Hiranandani's perfect entertainer 'Saand Ki Aankh' that narrates that true-life story of India's oldest sharpshooters, Prakashi and Chandro Tomar. Breaking new grounds and leaving 'umar' in the background, the dadi's unbreakable spirit and determination showcased that every woman has the right to glory.

Bringing to life this thrilling journey are the award-winning actresses Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu. Along with them the movie also features Prakash Jha, Viineet Kumar and Pawan Chopra in pivotal roles. Raising a toast to all the womaniyas who never gave up, &pictures is all set to premiere 'Saand Ki Aankh' on Saturday, 30th May at 8 pm.

Speaking about her experience of playing Chandro Tomar, Bhumi Pednekar said, “Shooter dadi's lives were filled with hardships. After having spent 60 or even more years under the ghungat they finally decided to break the societal stereotypes and see the world. One thing that stayed by me while I played Chandro's character was that despite leading a happy and wholesome life they were open to change. Their zeal to life, the lingo used to communicate to each other, all of it said that they wanted to live life to the fullest and in its true sense. Imagine they never stepped out of their village but then suddenly, they step out of their comfort zone to travel and represent their nation worldwide. With the movie premiering on &pictures, I hope the story stirs the audience and many more such Chandros and Prakashis are born in our country.”

Commenting about this path-breaking movie, Taapsee Pannu said, “While movies are made to entertain the audience, they are also looked at as a tool to address prevalent issues in society. Saand Ki Aankh is a movie that was made with the latter intention in mind. Many might not know or agree to it but women in rural areas are kept under the watchful eyes of the men in their houses. It is a story of how two women - Prakashi Tomar and Chandro Tomar decided that enough was enough and took matters into their own hands. They were not only each other's support system but also the world's oldest sharpshooters who set an example by taking up the sport at an age when we people usually give up on their ambitions.”

The movie revolves around the lives of Chandro and Prakashi Tomar who are restricted to their house compound and identified by the colors of their ghungat. Treated as baby making machines, they are married off to take care of their husband and household.

From discussing family matters, to deciding the happenings of the day, the patriarch of the family, Rattan Singh (Prakash Jha) has the final say. One day, Yashpal, a man influenced by the urban ways sets up a shooting academy as he believes this can change the lives of the village kids. Driven with the thought their daughters don't live the kind of lives that they have, the dadi's enrol their daughters. While trying to make their daughters learn the sport, they themselves land up hitting the bull's eye which leaves Yashpal in shock. Blown by their perfect shot, Yashpal decides to train them. This makes both the dadi's believe in their potential as they go on to shatter every stereotype and bring home laurels.

Along with the storyline, the movie also struck a chord with the viewers with the soul-stirring music that beautifully complemented the emotion of the movie.

