Mumbai: Veteran actor Aparna Kanekar, best known for her role in TV show 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya', is no more. The news of her demise was confirmed by her co-star, Lovey Sasan.

Taking to Instagram, Aparna wrote, "My heart is very heavy today as I learned the passing of someone very dear to me & a true warrior. Baa you were one of the most beautiful strongest individuals I know inside and out. I am truly blessed for the unforgettable times we were able to share on set and the once-in-lifetime connections we made. Rest in peace my cutie Baa. You are so loved and so so missed. Your legacy will live on."

Other members of the TV industry chimed in the comment section and mourned the demise of Aparna Kanekar.

"Om Shanti," Kajal Pisal commented.

Aparna Kanekar played Janaki Baa in 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya'.