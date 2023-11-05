trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2684658
Saath Nibhana Saathiya's Janaki Baa AKA Aparna Kanekar Dies At 83, Lovey Sasan Shares Post

Popular veteran actress from television industry Aparna Kanekar passed away at the age of 83. She was seen in the role of 'Janaki Baa' in popular TV show 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya'. 

|Last Updated: Nov 05, 2023, 11:42 PM IST|Source: ANI
Mumbai: Veteran actor Aparna Kanekar, best known for her role in TV show 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya', is no more. The news of her demise was confirmed by her co-star, Lovey Sasan.

Taking to Instagram, Aparna wrote, "My heart is very heavy today as I learned the passing of someone very dear to me & a true warrior. Baa you were one of the most beautiful strongest individuals I know inside and out. I am truly blessed for the unforgettable times we were able to share on set and the once-in-lifetime connections we made. Rest in peace my cutie Baa. You are so loved and so so missed. Your legacy will live on."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lovey Sasan (@loveysasan)

Other members of the TV industry chimed in the comment section and mourned the demise of Aparna Kanekar.

"Om Shanti," Kajal Pisal commented.

Aparna Kanekar played Janaki Baa in 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya'. 

