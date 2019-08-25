close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

Salman Khan becomes station master for 'Bigg Boss 13' first promo

The first promo of the 13th season of the controversial reality TV show "Bigg Boss" is out, and it's host Salman Khan promises a "twisted" season this time.

Salman Khan becomes station master for &#039;Bigg Boss 13&#039; first promo

Mumbai: The first promo of the 13th season of the controversial reality TV show "Bigg Boss" is out, and it's host Salman Khan promises a "twisted" season this time.

In the promo video, Salman is seen in the avatar of a station master explaining the new concept of the game.

Salman revealed that the upcoming season will feature only celebrities as contestants and they will get a chance to reach the finale in just four weeks.

Adding his quirk to the video, the superstar concluded the clip by saying, "Yeh season hai mera, bohot hi tedha (This season is mine and quite twisted)."

'Bigg Boss 13' will have a set made in Mumbai. Until now, it was shot in Lonavala.

Tags:
Salman KhanBigg Boss 13
Next
Story

Chandan Roy Sanyal to play an investigative officer in 'Bhram'

Must Watch

PT7M16S

Remembering Jaitley : Untold stories about Arun Jaitley