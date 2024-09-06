Salman Khan Confirms His Two Ribs Are Broken As He Joins Bigg Boss 18

Mumbai: Salman Khan lately made an appearance at an event where he was seen struggling to even get up from the sofa he was seated on, as he went through rib surgery, fans expressed their concern over the superstar’s health. Rumours were doing the rounds that Salman Khan will not be hosting Bigg Boss 18 owing to health issues, but the superstar lives by his Wanted dialogue,’ Ek baar jo maine committed kar di uske baad main khud ki bhi nahi sunta’.

Watch the video of Salman Khan confirming his two ribs are broken

Bhai about his rib injury, says 2 pasliyan tooti hain Plz take care #SalmanKhan bhai #BiggBoss18 pic.twitter.com/sGn75122ig — Nav Kandola (@SalmaniacNav) September 5, 2024

The video of the superstar went viral when he was making his presence for the photoshoot of Bigg Boss 18 and the paparazzi were running around to have his one glimpse to capture in their frames. He then asked the paparazzi to run slowly and not bump into him as his two ribs were already broken.

Fans express their concern over the superstar’s health and remind him that his health is the most important for them and he should get well soon.

On the professional front, Salman Khan signed AR Murugadoss Sikander and has begun the shooting for the same.