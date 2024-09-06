Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2789228https://zeenews.india.com/television/salman-khan-confirms-his-two-ribs-are-broken-as-he-joins-bigg-boss-18-2789228.html
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
SALMAN KHAN

Salman Khan Confirms His Two Ribs Are Broken As He Joins Bigg Boss 18

Salman Khan asks the paparazzi to be careful as they spot him on the Bigg Boss 18 sets; tells them his two ribs are already broken.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2024, 03:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Salman Khan Confirms His Two Ribs Are Broken As He Joins Bigg Boss 18

Mumbai: Salman Khan lately made an appearance at an event where he was seen struggling to even get up from the sofa he was seated on, as he went through rib surgery, fans expressed their concern over the superstar’s health. Rumours were doing the rounds that Salman Khan will not be hosting Bigg Boss 18 owing to health issues, but the superstar lives by his Wanted dialogue,’ Ek baar jo maine committed kar di uske baad main khud ki bhi nahi sunta’. 

Watch the video of Salman Khan confirming his two ribs are broken 

The video of the superstar went viral when he was making his presence for the photoshoot of Bigg Boss 18 and the paparazzi were running around to have his one glimpse to capture in their frames. He then asked the paparazzi to run slowly and not bump into him as his two ribs were already broken.

Fans express their concern over the superstar’s health and remind him that his health is the most important for them and he should get well soon.

On the professional front, Salman Khan signed AR Murugadoss Sikander and has begun the shooting for the same.

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Team of sharpshooters ready to kill wolves in UP
DNA Video
DNA: Issue of illegal mosque in Shimla echoed in assembly
DNA Video
DNA: BJP bets on Kashmiri Pandits on Habba Kadal seat in Jammu Kashmir Elections
DNA Video
DNA: Campaign to identify infiltrators started in Odisha too
DNA Video
DNA: How salary crisis deepens in Himachal Pradesh?
DNA Video
DNA: Detention Camp - Himanta receives threat against the action
DNA Video
DNA: Preparations underway to kill man-eating wolves in UP
DNA Video
DNA: Netflix Controversy -- Why terrorists with Muslim names given Hindu names?
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Madhabi taking money from ICICI Bank? alleges congress
DNA Video
DNA: Debate erupts again on the greatness of Akbar and Maharana Pratap