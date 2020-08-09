हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bigg Boss 14

Salman Khan presents 'Bigg Boss 14' teaser and it's trending - Watch

'Bigg Boss' and Salman Khan are back! The 14th season of 'Bigg Boss' is all set to air soon and the teaser of the reality show was recently unveiled. 

Salman Khan presents &#039;Bigg Boss 14&#039; teaser and it&#039;s trending - Watch
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@colorstv

New Dehi: It's back. 'Bigg Boss' and Salman Khan are back! The 14th season of 'Bigg Boss' is all set to air soon and the teaser of the reality show was recently unveiled. The video appears to have been shot at Salman's farmhouse. It features the superstar doing farming and riding a tractor while he says, "Lockdown laya hai normal life mein speed breaker isliye uga raha hun chawal aur chala raha hun tractor. Par ab scene paltega - 'Bigg Boss 2020'." 

Watch the teaser of 'Bigg Boss 14' here: 

Excited much?

'Bigg Boss 14' is expected to roll out in September. As per reports, this time there would be 13 celebrities and three commoners in the show. 

Last month, it was reported that actors Adhyayan Suman, Vivian Dsena and Nia Sharma have been approached for the show. However, Adhyayan rubbished the rumours of his participation, saying its "false news". Meanwhile, filmmaker Onir's name also popped up. He, too, tweeted to say he has "no clue" about it.

Last year, 'Bigg Boss 13' became one of the most-watched shows on television. After which, the season was extended for a few more weeks. It was won by Sidharth Shukla.

