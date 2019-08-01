Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 13' house not in Lonavala this time?

New Delhi: Bollywood's Bhaijaan Salman Khan is synonymous with reality show 'Bigg Boss'. The popular show which houses people from different walks of life almost for three long months is about to kickstart its 13th season and the buzz is palpable.

The latest update about 'Bigg Boss 13' is that this time the makers are planning not to built the house in Lonavala. Yes! You read that right. According to a report in Spotboye.com, the 'Bigg Boss 13' house will be made in Film City, Mumbai itself.

Quoting an official from the channel, the report states that the makers have decided to built the set in Mumbai as they are planning to make the upcoming season bigger and better.

However, nothing has been officially announced and soon a tentative list of participants will also surface online.

Come September and reality TV show 'Bigg Boss' fans will once again be glued to the TV sets for three months. Salman will be hosting the season for 10th year in a row. This season will complete Bhaijaan's decade long association with the popular reality show.

We hope unlike the previous season, this year the contestants are interesting enough to spice up the show.