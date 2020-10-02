हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bigg Boss 14

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere: House tour, Date, time

The big daddy of all reality shows 'Bigg Boss' is about to begin its fresh season on October 3, 2020. The Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere will be a star-studded affair with host Salman Khan anchoring the ship like he always does - with elan!

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere: House tour, Date, time

New Delhi: The big daddy of all reality shows 'Bigg Boss' is about to begin its fresh season on October 3, 2020. The Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere will be a star-studded affair with host Salman Khan anchoring the ship like he always does - with elan!

The channel airing the show has shared a few inside promo videos of a grand futuristic house tour with all that uber-cool stuff which we all dream of. Take a look here: 

Also, Hina Khan, who celebrates her birthday on October 2, will be seen at the grand premiere it seems like a cool video of her act has also been put up by the makers on Twitter. 

Besides, the buzz is strong about 'Bigg Boss 13' winner Siddharth Shukla attending the grand premiere of 14th season, encouraging the new lot of housemates who are about to enter the house. 

'Bigg Boss 14' is kickstarting on October 3, 2020, at 9 pm on weekends and at 10.30 pm on weekdays. 

 

