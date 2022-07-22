Samantha Ruth Prabhu's hot brewing moments from Koffee With Karan Season 7!

New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee With Karan Season 7' is making the right kind of buzz. The latest episode featuring Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu has grabbed the attention of fans and social media is full of trending hashtags. Sam's charisma and confidence are being talked about. Also, how candidly she told Karan how he is the one to blame for unhappy marriages as he has always portrayed life to be K3G whereas it is actually KGF.

SAMANTHA ON KOFFEE WITH KARAN

From her views on nepotism in the south film industry to her belief in divine intervention and well-researched opinions on matters say a lot about how well read and smart she definitely is all the while a very funny woman with a witty sense of humour. The show has been quite an insight into this unique star's personality and she definitely seems like a fun, smart and intelligent person who one would have a great time hanging out with.

Check her top quotes:

Karan Johar: Was it a brave decision that you go and do a song like Oo Antava literally two weeks before Pushpa saw the theatrical release? Was that a rebellious move? Was that a strategic move?” Or was that something you just felt "F*** it, I'll do it?.”

Samantha: "The third, f*** it, I’ll do it. I mean why not? I loved the song. It was a satire on the male gaze. I know I got a lot of criticism about pandering to the male gaze while making a satire on the male gaze. My logic was who else can do a satire a male gaze except for the nautch girl I was playing in the song, or an actor who has a wide experience or wide range of the male gaze? Only a nautch girl or me can satirise the male gaze."

Karan Johar asked Samantha about Nepotism in Hyderabad and how celebrities' kids grew up together and relate to each other in a way. To this, Sam replied, "I think it differs from apple to apple. Nepo kids or non-nepo kids, everyone comes with their own demons and their own demons to face. It is as simple, once you are in the game, even if your father is the coach, he is still standing on the sidelines. There is nothing he can possibly do for you to win the game. There is divine intervention."

Samantha opened up on her divorce from Naga Chaitanya. She said, " "I could not complain about it as I chose to reveal a lot of my life to the public. When the separation happened, I could not be too upset about it because they invested in my life and it was my responsibility to have the answers, which I didn't have at that point. I came out of it ok."

Samantha is one of those few opinionated women in the industry who dare speak their minds and don't mince words. The Family Man 2 actress also has an impressive body of work backing her filmography.

This was the first time that Samantha and Akshay graced Karan's show together.