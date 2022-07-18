Sawan 2022: Baal Shiv to air special 'Sawan Somvar Vrat' episode, deets inside!

New Delhi: With the auspicious beginning of Sawan Somvar Vrat, there is an exciting story track coming up in &TV's Baal Shiv for all the ardent devotees of Lord Shiva.

Lord Shiva is believed to fulfill one's wish by observing this fast. In the plot, another conflict will be brewing between Mahasati Anusuya (Mouli Ganguly) and Devi Parvati (Shivya Pathania) over Mahadev (Siddharth Arora) with 'Savan Somvar Vrat'.

On the one hand, Devi Parvati will observe this fast as a form of Bhakti to her husband, Mahadev, to win him back. While on the other hand, Mahasati Anusuya will fast to attain Mahadev in his Baal Roop as her child forever.

Talking about the Sawan Somvaar Vrat, Mouli Ganguly, Mahasati Anusuya in &TV’s Baal Shiv, shares, "The month is highly auspicious and revered by Lord Shiva’s devotees across the country. People observe fasts on all sixteen Mondays, also known as Solah Somwar vrats, during Sawan to fulfill their wish by praying to Lord Shiva. Devotees wake up early to take a bath, wear clean clothes, visit a temple and perform puja during Sawan month. They must also place idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati in their home temple, offer flowers and white sweets, light a Diya, recite Sawan Katha, and offer Panchamrit, water and Bel Patra to the Shivlinga. Monday is the day of Lord Shiva, so all Somvars, falling in the month of Sawan when Lord Shiva is most revered, is considered highly auspicious. It is said that performing Rudra Abhishek on "Sawan Somvaar" will grant one's wishes by pleasing Lord Shiva".

Shivya Pathania, Devi Parvati in &TV's Baal Shiv, adds, "Savan Somvar Vrat is an important day dedicated to Lord Shiva. On this day, Shiva devotees fast for the whole day, on Mondays, to get the blessings of Lord Shiva and eat food once a day. People keep fasts, and along with Lord Shiva, they also worship Goddess Parvati for a better, peaceful, and prosperous life. It is said that the month of Sawan is very dear to Lord Shiva. It is also believed that Sawan Somvar Vrat is extremely beneficial for unmarried girls. It is stated that by observing the Somvar Vrat, they will get married to the person of their choice."

