Sayush Nayyar to join Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 2

Mumbai: Actor Sayush Nayyar will essay the role of Abhimanyu -- a boy next door -- in the web series "Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 2".

"Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain", based on a mature and urban tale of love, is set to return with its second chapter with actors Ronit Roy, Mona Singh, Gurdeep Kohli and Sayush.

"I used to watch season 1 and I quite liked the show. While the first season was filled with emotions, the upcoming one is full of twists and turns which bring out the true essence of a family drama and dynamics," Sayush said in a statement.

"I am grateful to get an opportunity to be a part of it and to work with such brilliant actors. I used to get nervous before every scene, but the directors helped me a lot in giving a perfect shot and taught me a lot of things," he added.

The show`s second season is all set to stream this Valentine`s Day on the ALTBalaji app.