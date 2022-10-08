Shalin Bhanot's befitting reply to MC Stan was a 'Mic Drop' moment, fans are impressed- Check out

Bigg Boss 16's first Weekend Ka Vaar looked quite fun as compared to other seasons as this time around Salman met with them in person & not through the TV.

Salman invited 10 contestants to have a lavish full-course meal with him while they discussed the workings of last week. There were some fun & some not-so-fun conversations & revelations.

Salman cornered MC Stan for calling his fellow contestants fake just two days into the show.

When he asked MC Stan to suggest who he thinks is fake, he instantly replied with Shalin's name leaving even the host amused.

Salman jokingly asked him whether MC Stan even knew Shalin outside the house, to which he denied it and sulked. He later went on to say that he felt Shalin was merely acting & that this is not his personality.

Shalin's reply left everyone impressed, even Salman approved. 'Mujhe acting karne ke liye script chahiye, ek achha director chahiye, main aisi acting ke paise charge karta hu.'

This left MC stan with no possible comeback & he plainly nodded his head. This was definitely a Mic Drop moment.

Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar will air tonight, Saturday at Colors TV and Voot app at 9:30 pm. Keep watching this space for more updates.