हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
shehnaaz gill

Shehnaaz Gill: 'Balle Balle to genes mein hai'

Shehnaaz Gill shared a picture from the stand-up comedy task inside the "Bigg Boss" house.

Shehnaaz Gill: &#039;Balle Balle to genes mein hai&#039;

Mumbai: Former "Bigg Boss 13" contestant Shehnaaz Gill, who is fondly called "Punjab ki Katrina Kaif", has gone down memory lane and shared a photograph of herself from her days in the controversial reality show.

Shehnaaz shared a picture from the stand-up comedy task inside the "Bigg Boss" house.

She captioned it: "All I need is a Mike and stage... balle balle to genes mein hai... #shehnazians #shehnazgill (Sic)."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

All I need is a Mike and stage... balle balle to genes mein hai... #shehnazians #shehnazgill

A post shared by Shehnaaz Shine (@shehnaazgill) on

Shehnaaz is currently featuring in the "Bigg Boss 13" spin-off series "Mujhse Shaadi Karoge" hosted by Maniesh Paul. It also has the previous show's finalists Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill hunting for the perfect marriage partner.

The show will unfold as a swayamvar, and will see all contestants staying in the same house where "Bigg Boss 13" was played out as they get down to wooing Shehnaaz and Paras.

 

Tags:
shehnaaz gillBigg Boss 13Paras Chhabra
Next
Story

Hunters review: Holocaust pop with a twist of gore

Must Watch

PT19M30S

First lady of US Melania visit Delhi govt schools, witnesses 'Curriculum of Happiness' at school