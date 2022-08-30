Shehnaaz Gill to host Big Boss 16 with Salman Khan? Here's what we know

New Delhi: Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame with her remark-worthy appearance in `Bigg Boss 13` and her adorable chemistry with late actor Siddharth Shukla. Not just that, she also shared quite a loving bond with Salman Khan, which made her one of the most popular and loved `Bigg Boss` celebrities so far.

If reports are to be believed, Shehnaaz Gill will be hosting `Bigg Boss 16` with Salman Khan.

According to the latest reports surrounding `Bigg Boss`, the show will begin on October 1 and Shehnaaz Gill will appear on the premiere episode of the show along with host Salman Khan.

Although, there aren`t isn`t any confirmation, reports are rife that Shehnaaz will be with Salman on stage only in the premiere episode.

Talking about this year`s contestants, no name has surfaced so far. Looks like the makers are extra cautious about revealing contestants` names this year!

Coming back to Shehnaaz Gill, she is currently busy shooting for Salman Khan`s film `Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan`. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hedge. Salman`s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma was also a part of the film. However, he reportedly walked out of the film.

Shehnaaz rose to fame with her stint on `Bigg Boss 13`. After coming out of Bigg Boss, she starred in several music videos. She last appeared in Diljit Dosanjh`s `Honsla Rakh`. Earlier in May, Shehnaaz, who shares a good bond with actor and Bigg Boss host, Salman Khan, was spotted at his Eid party at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma`s house in Mumbai.

She also featured in Shilpa Shetty`s talk show. Let`s see how she looks in the film, and more importantly, on the stage alongside Salman Khan in `Bigg Boss 16`!