Shekhar Kapur working on 'Pradhanmantri 2'

Mumbai: Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who had a stint on Indian television with "Pradhanmantri", says he is now working on the second season of the show.

Kapur had hosted the show, which chronicled changes in the country during the tenures of various Prime Ministers.

His plans for a new season emerged after a social media user tweeted: "Watching 'Pradhanmantri' for the second time. Excellent narration by Shekhar Kapur sir. Storytelling that is reminiscent of early India. Thank you for your contribution."

The filmmaker commented: "Will be coming up with 'Pradhanmantri 2' soon. Hope you like that too."

IANS contacted Kapur about the project, and he said: "It is under development."

The politics based documentary series was aired on a Hindi news channel.

In an earlier interview to IANS, Kapur had said he was surprised by "how popular it became".

