Govinda

Shilpa Shetty, Govinda shake a leg to 'Lal Dupatte' song on Super Dancer 4

Govinda and Shilpa have together appeared in films like 'Pardesi Babu', 'Aag', 'Chhote Sarkar', 'Gambler' and 'Haathkadi' among others. The 'Hero No 1' actor will be seen on dance reality show 'Super Dancer: 4' this weekend. 

Shilpa Shetty, Govinda shake a leg to &#039;Lal Dupatte&#039; song on Super Dancer 4
Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Yesteryear superstar Govinda and Chunky Pandey will be seen appearing as celebrity guests on 'Super Dancer: Chapter 4' this weekend. The duo, who worked in the hit film Aankhen (1993) will be seen recreating their popular song 'O Lal Dupatte Wali' with judges Shilpa Shetty and Geeta Kapur on the show. 

The 1993-film originally starred Govinda, Chunky Pandey, Rageshwari and Ritu Shivpuri.

Govinda recently launched his music label Govinda Royals. The actor, who was recently seen promoting his label on The Kapil Sharma Show with his wife Sunita, will now be appearing on 'Super Dancer 4' with his Aankhen co-star Chunky. They will be seen shaking their legs with Shilpa and Geeta Kapur on the stage to the tunes of 'O Lal Dupatte Wali', from the film 'Aankhen'. 

Govinda and Shilpa have together appeared in films like 'Pardesi Babu', 'Aag', 'Chhote Sarkar', 'Gambler' and 'Haathkadi' among others. 

Super Dancer: Chapter 4 will air this weekend on Sony Entertainment Television.

