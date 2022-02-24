हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kapil Sharma

Shilpa Shetty grills Kapil Sharma over his 'drunk tweets', taunts him saying 'wine shops are open' - WATCH

The actress grilled the host Kapil Sharma over his 'drunk tweets' and you can watch his reaction in one of the promo released by the channel.

Shilpa Shetty grills Kapil Sharma over his &#039;drunk tweets&#039;, taunts him saying &#039;wine shops are open&#039; - WATCH
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Shilpa Shetty along with her India's Got Talent 9 (IGT) co-judges including rapper Badshah and lyricist Manoj Muntashir made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show recently and the result is - entertainment fireworks!

The actress grilled the host Kapil Sharma over his 'drunk tweets' and in one of the promo released by the channel can be seen telling him, "talented toh yeh praani hai hi. Comedy itna accha karte hai. Isse badiya talent hai inme lekin. Jaante nahi hai aap us talent k baare mein." 

"Mind-blowing tweet karte hai yeh. Aaj kal lekin...Shilpa added. In turn, Kapil Sharma, said, "Aaj kal main kam karta hun" 

Shilpa responds saying, "Haan na? Twitter pe dekha nahi maine. Kyun? Wine k saare shops toh khule hai". Shilpa's funny remarks on Kapil's 'drunk tweets' gets a solid LOL from the audience. 

Kapil Sharma opened up about his 'drunk tweets'on his recent Netflix stand-up special, I'm Not Done Yet also. 

He also mentioned on the same Netflix show about how he spent a whopping Rs 9 lakh in Maldives while trying to cut-off from the internet and outside world.

 

 

