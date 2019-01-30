Shilpa Shinde to be back on TV with this show!

New Delhi: Popular television actress Shilpa Shinde is ready to entertain us on small screens yet again! Before you get too excited, it is to be noted that the actress will next be seen in a cameo role in a Marathi show.

The show is titled as 'Chhatriwali' and will have Shinde giving a special performance. As per a TellyChakkar report, the Shilpa will be seen performing on the engagement ceremony of the show's lead pair. The report further stated that Shilpa has recently shot for the show and will be seen wearing a pink saree and a signature Maharashtrian nose pin.

The talented actress has an ocean of fans who have been excited to watch her on-screen after she won Bigg Boss season 11.

Shilpa first won hearts when she played the role of Angoori Bhabhi in &TV's 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain'. The actress's portrayal of the character was much-loved by the audience and Shilpa's name soon became synonyms with the show.

Then, the actress emerged winner of the popular and controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss'. Actress Hina Khan was the first runner up.

Ever since Bigg Boss, fans had been eagerly waiting to watch Shilpa on television and looks like their wait has finally come to an end.