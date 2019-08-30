close

Shivin Narang

Shivin Narang, Smiriti Kalra have a blast in Bulgaria

It's not all work for actors Shivin Narang and Smiriti Kalra in Bulgaria. The two are shooting for a reality show in the picturesque European country, and also having a blast.

Sofia: It's not all work for actors Shivin Narang and Smiriti Kalra in Bulgaria. The two are shooting for a reality show in the picturesque European country, and also having a blast.

Smiriti has just entered "Khatron Ke Khiladi" as a wild card entry while Shivin is also a contestant on the show.

On meeting Smiriti on location while shooting, Shivin said: "It was a pleasant surprise to meet Smiriti. She is a friend from Delhi. It is always fun to meet her and we are having a blast in Bulgaria." 

Talking about the show, he said: "It is a very interesting show, so when I was approached I took it up. It is the first ever reality show I have done. I used to follow 'Fear Factor' when I was a child, but 'Khatron...' is a very different Indian concept. 

"It involves use of mind and tests your physical strength," he added.

Shivin NarangSmiriti KalraKhatron ke Khiladi
