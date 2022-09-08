New Delhi: The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to make a comeback with its new season but the team is incomplete. First, Krushna Abhishek's news of quitting the show saddened the fans and now, even Chandu?

Yes! you heard it right, Chandu aka Chandan Prabhakar is also not a part of this season of Kapil Sharma's comedy show.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Chandan was asked if he'd reprise his characters in the new season and he said NO. He said, "I will not be a part of this season of The Kapil Sharma Show and there is no specific reason. I just wanted to take a break."

This is a shocker as Chandan is one of the oldest friends of Kapil and the two share a special bond as well.

Earlier, Krushna had confirmed his exit from the upcoming season of The Kapil Sharma Show. Also, Bharti Singh will not be a part of the show 'regularly.' She told Pinkvilla, "I am on a short break, and I am doing Sa Re Ga Ma Pa (Li'l Champs 9) too. So it's not that I won't do The Kapil Sharma Show, but I won't be able to be regular there. Main dikhungi, par 'beech beech' mein dikhungi (I will be a part of the show but not regularly) because I also have a baby now, and have other shows and events too."

The Kapil Sharma Show will start streaming on Sony Tv from September 10th this year.