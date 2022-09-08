NewsEntertainmentTelevision
THE KAPIL SHARMA SHOW

Yes! you heard it right, Chandu aka Chandan Prabhakar is also not a part of this season of Kapil Sharma's comedy show. 

Sep 08, 2022
  • The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to make a comeback with its new season but the team is incomplete.
  • First, Krushna Abhishek's news of quitting the show saddened the fans and now, even Chandu?
New Delhi: The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to make a comeback with its new season but the team is incomplete. First, Krushna Abhishek's news of quitting the show saddened the fans and now, even Chandu?

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Chandan was asked if he'd reprise his characters in the new season and he said NO. He said, "I will not be a part of this season of The Kapil Sharma Show and there is no specific reason. I just wanted to take a break."

This is a shocker as Chandan is one of the oldest friends of Kapil and the two share a special bond as well.

Earlier, Krushna had confirmed his exit from the upcoming season of The Kapil Sharma Show. Also, Bharti Singh will not be a part of the show 'regularly.' She told Pinkvilla, "I am on a short break, and I am doing Sa Re Ga Ma Pa (Li'l Champs 9) too. So it's not that I won't do The Kapil Sharma Show, but I won't be able to be regular there. Main dikhungi, par 'beech beech' mein dikhungi (I will be a part of the show but not regularly) because I also have a baby now, and have other shows and events too."

The Kapil Sharma Show will start streaming on Sony Tv from September 10th this year.

