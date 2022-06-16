NEW DELHI: Rohit Shetty's stunt based show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12' is being shot in South Africa's Capte Town these days. Popular actress and model Kanika Mann, who is one of the contestants on the show, suffered injuries while performing a stunt.

A picture of the 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' star, where she is seen with bruises on her arms and knees is being widely shared on social media. Popular celeb photographer Viral Bhayani too shared Kanika's latest pictures on his Instagram along with the caption, "Shocking picture of Kanika Mann."

In an exclusive interview with ETimes, Kanika shared that getting injured during stunts is part of the show and she is happy that she has managed to be a part of KKK12 and finish all her stunts without aborting them. The actress added that she took pictures of her bruises and injuries she received while performing her tasks and send it to her family ack home, saying 'she got the new jewelleries for her'.

"Yes, I have got a few injuries. In fact, I was telling Rohit Shetty sir recently that I am not able to move my hand and leg and he told 'Humari audience ko toh nahi pata na, they feel you have come here in Khatron Ke Khiladi and you are a strong player, come now is the time to show, that you are a strong player.' So it's fine, we are here and injuries are a part of a stunt based reality show like KKK. We are bound to get injured. I think the beauty of the show is when you are performing the tasks, you don't pay attention to your injuries. Jiska pair bhi toota hota hai na woh daudne lag jaaye, we get such an adrenaline rush. We get so motivated and excited that we decide we have to do it. There is a different motivation and if suppose the other contestant has done a better performance, then we get more charged up. And we forget about our pain injuries then at that point of time. But once we were done with the stunt, we realised oh I've hurt my hand, leg (laughs). I click pictures of my scars and injuries and send them to my family, see I've got new jewellery or a trophy to flaunt. I am flaunting my injuries and scars because I've managed to reach so far and I am able to do stunts and complete them with or without injuries. This feeling is amazing," the actress told the publication.

In the past, several contestants on the show sufered injuries while performing stunts. 'Bigg Boss 15' winner Tejasswi Prakash, who was a participant on 'KKK 10' had sufferd an injury on her eye due to which she had to opt out of the show. Comedianne Bharti Singh had sustained severe injuries on her leg and had to leave the show. Her husband and actor-producer Haarsh Limbaachiyaa stepped in for her, but could not save her fom elimination.

