Shrenu Parikh to play quintessential 'bahu'in TV show

Actress Shrenu Parikh of "Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?...Ek Baar Phir" fame will play a quintessential daughter-in-law in producer Dipti Kalwani`s yet-to-be titled show.

Mumbai: Actress Shrenu Parikh of "Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?...Ek Baar Phir" fame will play a quintessential daughter-in-law in producer Dipti Kalwani`s yet-to-be titled show.

"I`m looking forward to this association with Dipti Kalwani, the maker of `Badho Bahu`. Just like her previous progressive show, this one is an unusual and an unconventional family drama. I am playing a quintessential `bahu` (daughter-in-law)," Shrenu said in a statement.

"We`ve just started shooting and it`s an extremely interesting story based on a Marwari family and their journey along with their ups and downs. Jhanvi, my character, is that binding thread, the one that holds her family together and someone who can do anything for her loved ones," she added.

Actors like Zain Imam, Ayub Khan, Tanvi Dogra and Parikshit Sahani are also expected to be part of this upcoming show.

