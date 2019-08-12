Shweta Tiwari files complaint against husband Abhinav Kohli over domestic violence

New Delhi: Popular television actress Shweta Tiwari has reportedly lodged a complaint against husband Abhinav Kohli accusing him of domestic violence. As per a SpotboyE.com, the 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' actress visited the Samta Nagar Police Station in Kandivali on Sunday along with her daughter Palak and mother and accused her husband of making obscene comments, showing vulgar photos to her and slapping her.

Spotboye reports that Shweta told police that Abhinav is often under the influence of alcohol and has fits of rage. Later, Abhinav was brought down to the police station around 1 pm. He was interrogated for nearly 4 hours after that, in the presence of Shweta and Palak. Shweta accused Abhinav of outraging the modesty of her daughter by making sexually-coloured remarks and showing her obscene model's photo in his mobile since October 2017.

For the past year, there have been reports of things not working out well between the duo. It was also reported that the two have been living separately. However, both Shweta and Abhinav denied the reports, maintaining 'all's well in their marriage'. "There is no truth to the rumours of trouble in Abhinav and my paradise. Everything is fine between us and we are happy together," Shweta had then clarified with the statement.

In 2010, Shweta, during her stay in the Bigg Boss house, had revealed being in a relationship with Abhinav Kohli. Later, in 2013, the duo tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2012 and are parents to Reyansh Kohli.

Before Abhinav, Shweta was married to actor Raja Chaudhary with whom she suffered a troubled relationship. They got divorce in 2007 after nine years of marriage. Shweta has daughter Palak with him.