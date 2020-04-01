Sidharth Shukla in ‘Naagin 4’? Rashami Desai says it will be fun if he joins the cast

New Delhi: TV star Rashami Desai, in an interview with The Times Of India, spoke about her rapport with former c-star Sidharth Shukla, with whom she also participated in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 13’ and revealed what it would be like if the actor joins her serial ‘Naagin 4’. For a few days now, speculations are rife that Sidharth might join the cast of ‘Naagin 4’. However, nothing has been confirmed as of yet and Rashami added that she is also not aware of the development.

"It is Ekta’s show and she will decide who she wants to cast. I don't know whom she has finalised, but if he comes on board and is going to be a part of ‘Naagin 4’, I am sure we are going to have a lot of fun. Because as actors we are very professionals and people have enjoyed our chemistry in the past," Rashami told TOI.

Rashami and Sidharth co-starred together in ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’ and their chemistry struck a chord with the viewers instantly, but, meanwhile, reports of their constant fights on sets also featured in headlines.

Initially in ‘Bigg Boss 13’, the duo had ugly fights. However, things changed towards the end of the show. For the finale, the Rashami and Sidharth also came together for an act that showed their love-hate relationship.

Of which, Rashami said, "I had a lot of fun shooting for the finale act. We quite enjoyed shooting for the finale act. Post that act, things became quite good between us."

Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin 4' is one of the top-rated shows on television. This is the fourth season of the supernatural franchise, which earlier starred Nia Sharma, Anita Hassanandani, Jasmin Bhasin besides others.