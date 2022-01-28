So I could party: Ankita Lokhande reveals REAL reason why she got married to Vicky Jain

New Delhi: Actress Ankita Lokhande better known as Archana from 'Pavitra Rishta' recently tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Vicky Jain in a grand wedding ceremony in December last year.

In her latest interview, the actress revealed the real reason why she got married and it's hilarious! Ankita revealed that she got married so she could 'party' and 'spend that money'.

Speaking to Hindustan Times about her marriage festivities and changes in her life after the wedding, she said, "I got married so I could party. You know we partied for three days? We just wanted to spend that money. I do not think there is a change. What change do people expect? I do not know, nothing has changed for me. It also depends on how you look at it. Some people take it very seriously. It is not a responsibility to fulfil, it is just about happiness. We are happy and that is all that matters."

For the unversed, Ankita got married to Vicky on December 14 in a grand ceremony at Mumbai's Grand Hyatt, which was attended by their family and industry friends. Ankita and Vicky have dated for more than 3 years and never missed a chance to woo their fans with their adorable posts.

Ankita shot to fame through her popular TV show ‘Pavitra Rishta’ which also starred her ex-boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She has also worked in shows including- ‘Ek Thhi Naayka’ and ‘Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’ to name a few.

She made her Bollywood debut with ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ and was later seen in a supporting role in ‘Baaghi 3’.