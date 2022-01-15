Ankita Lokhande looks gorgeous in traditional silk saree as she celebrates her first Makar Sankranti with Vicky Jain!

New Delhi: Actor Ankita Lokhande who recently got married to her longtime beau Vicky Jain has now celebrated her first Makar Sankranti with her husband on January 14.

Her latest post is a proof that the Pavitra Rishta actress had a great time while celebrating the festival.

Sharing the post on her Instagram handle, she wrote, “कणभर तीळ मनभर प्रेम

गुळाचा गोडवा आपुलकी वाढवा

तिळगुळ घ्या गोड गोड बोला…

मकर संक्रांतीच्या आपणास व

आपल्या परिवारास हार्दिक शुभेच्छा !

Happy Makar Sankranti

From Mr. and Mrs. Jain

@jainvick…”

In the video post, Ankita can be seen sporting a black silk saree with traditional jewellery. She completed her look with green bangles, white and red beaded matha patti with matching Maharashtrian nath.

In the backdrop of the video, we can see ample of kites and décor full of flowers.

For the unversed, Ankita got married to Vicky on December 14 in a grand ceremony at Mumbai's Grand Hyatt, which was attended by their family and industry friends.

Ankita and Vicky have dated for more than 3 years and never missed a chance to woo their fans with their adorable posts.

Ankita shot to fame through her popular TV show ‘Pavitra Rishta’ which also starred her ex-boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She has also worked in shows including- ‘Ek Thhi Naayka’ and ‘Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’ to name a few.

She made her Bollywood debut with ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ and was later seen in a supporting role in ‘Baaghi 3’.

