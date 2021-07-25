Some people started abusing me: Karan Kundrra on 'frustrating' experience of being mistaken for Raj Kundra

New Delhi: Television actor and reality TV show host Karan Kundrra recently opened up on people on social media mistaking him to be Raj Kundra, who has been arrested for alleged creation of pornographic films. In an interview with a leading daily, he revealed that the mix up has been really frustrating. A few days ago, a publication had shared his picture instead of Raj Kundra's photo. This led to netizens sending hate to Karan on social media.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, he spoke about the impact the event had on him. He said, "When I woke up and opened my Twitter, I saw a lot of people had thought that it was actually me who was caught in the controversy, and were tweeting about it while tagging me. It took me a while to figure out what actually happened, and that it was Raj Kundra."

"Some thought that it was a mistake, some thought that the person in question is me. There were some who started abusing me. They started tagging me and replying on Twitter, with my fans correcting them. This has happened before as well when someone called me Shilpa Shetty’s husband, which was taken in a lighter manner," he added.

When asked about how it affected him, he said he's worried about the impact of such mix-ups on his reputation as many people may not discover the clarification on the news until very late.

He shared, "So many people have read it. I have a screenshot of that article with me. Now, if anyone reads that in a small town, and doesn’t read the updated news, they’d think it’s me for the rest of their lives."

For the unversed, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai police on Monday evening (July 19) for allegedly being a "key conspirator" in a case related to the production and publishing of pornographic films through mobile apps. The production of porn is illegal in India. At the centre of the controversy is the HotShots app, which has now been removed from Google and Apple app stores.

Workwise, Karan Kundrra made his acting debut with the show 'Kitani Mohabbat Hai' in 2008 and most recently featured as Ranveer in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' opposite Shivangi Joshi.