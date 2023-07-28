trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2641757
INDIA'S BEST DANCER 3

Sonali Bendre's 'Special Gift' To Harrdy Sandhu On Set Of 'India's Best Dancer 3' - Check Pics

The stage will also be graced by the Harrdy Sandhu. Harrdy will be promoting his upcoming song, 'Psycho,' and he is set to captivate the audience with his captivating performance.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 06:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Famous choreographer Marzi Pestonji will step into the shoes of Terence Lewis
  • The stage will be graced by the Harrdy Sandhu

New Delhi: 'India's Best Dancer 3' is all set to shine brighter on your screens with a special edition of 'Andaaz Undekha.' Contestants will be challenged to showcase their never-seen-before talents, taking the competition to new heights. Moreover, famous choreographer Marzi Pestonji will step into the shoes of Terence Lewis. 

To add to the excitement, the stage will be graced by the Harrdy Sandhu. Harrdy will be promoting his upcoming song, "Psycho," and he is set to captivate the audience with his captivating performance.


On a special demand from the esteemed judge Sonali Bendre, Harrdy Sandhu will serenade the crowd with his superhit song, "Soch," which happens to be Sonali Bendre's personal favorite. Harrdy's soulful rendition of the song is sure to resonate with the audience.

Following his mesmerizing performance, Sonali Bendre couldn't contain her admiration and joined Harrdy Sandhu on stage, presenting him with a beautiful rose. She expressed, "I'm a huge fan of yours. This song is my absolute favorite, and expressing love in Punjabi always holds a special place in my heart, which is why I married a Punjabi."

In response, Harrdy Sandhu humbly shared his journey, stating, "This song could have been my last one as I had no money to make another, but luckily, the song became a massive hit."

Join India’s Best Dancer 3 this Saturday at 8 pm for an enthralling evening filled with outstanding performances, surprises, and unforgettable moments on Sony Entertainment Television. 

