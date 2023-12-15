Suhana Khan Shocks Amitabh Bachchan By Giving Wrong Answer To THIS Question About Shah Rukh Khan

New Delhi: Suhana Khan, daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's directorial 'The Archies.' She will be seen gracing the hot seat on Amitabh Bachchan's 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' along with the director Zoya and other star cast Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, DOT, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda.

Suhana plays Veronica aka Ronnie Lodge in the teen musical drama. Introducing her, host and megastar Amitabh Bachchan said: "She is Suhana. For the unawares, Suhana is Shah Rukh Khan's daughter." He then asked her, "Suhana when your family came to know, when you told them that you'll grace KBC, what advice did SRK or Gauri Khan give you? Aside from the advice, what did he tell you about me? He must have misinformed you about me!"

Suhana laughed and said: "They didn't say anything bad. But they asked me to remind you that you have played the role of his father so just ask me easy questions. Please remember that."

The young actress was referring to the 2001 family drama 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...' Big B responded: "Since they have asked me to ask easy questions, but it's a game so l have to ask all kinds of questions."

Later in the episode, Amitabh asked Suhana, Vedang and Zoya a question about SRK during the 'Super Sandook' round and Suhana’s ignorance about her father’s Padma Shri honour left them surprised.

The question was, "Shah Rukh Khan has not yet received which of these honours? (a) Padma Shri, (b) Legion of Honour, (c), L’Etoile d’Or and (d) Volpi Cup." Suhana was quick to answer, “(a) Padma Shri.” Hearing this, both Amitabh and Vedang were shocked. Suhana's 'The Archies' co-star said, "How could you get that wrong?". For the unawares, SRK was awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2005.

Suhana was embarrassed that she didn’t know the right answer and it was showing on her face. The correct answer to the question was option (d) Volpi Cup.

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' airs on Sony.