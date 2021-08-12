Sumona Chakravarti back on new season of The Kapil Sharma Show? THIS co-actor makes a revelation

New Delhi: Popular actress Sumona Chakravarti, who became a household name after her stint on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' for the longest, was recently seen missing from the new teaser. Her absence from the promo raised many eyebrows, making fans speculate whether she has been dropped from Kapil Sharma's comedy show.

But as per a report in Aaj Tak, there's good news in store for Sumona fans. In an interview with the Hindi portal, Archana Puran Singh, who is very much part of the show opened up on resuming shoot amid pandemic second wave and Sumona Chakravarti's absence.

Archana Puran Singh told Aaj Tak, "The experience of shooting on the first day was amazing. The entire team reached ahead of time in excitement. I had reached the set only at seven in the morning and returned home at seven in the evening. I am very tired but the experience was awesome."

Ajay Devgn, Nora Fatehi and Sharad Kelkar were the first guests on Kapil Sharma's show new season.

When asked about Sumona Chakravarti's presence on the show, Archana said, "If you think Sumona is not on the show, then you are going to get a surprise soon. There is Sumona in the show but her avatar will be very different, but for us she is the same sweet girl."

Recently, Kapil Sharma teased the new season picture on social media, it had all the co-actors sans Sumona. The buzz is strong that Sumona Chakravarti is not a part of The Kapil Sharma Show's new season.

Amid all the speculations, Sumona dropped a cryptic post on social media, added more fuel to the fire.

The new season will see Sudesh Leheri, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh and Chandan Prabhakar along with Archana Puran Singh.

Sumona became a household name after she played Kapil Sharma's wife in the hit comedy show 'Comedy Nights With Kapil'. Her on-screen banter with Kapil is loved by the audience and they continued to work together in 'The Kapil Sharma Show' as well.