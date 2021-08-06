हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sumona Chakravarti

The Kapil Sharma Show actress and reel virgin Sumona Chakravarti debuts on IG Reels with a pool video in black monokini - Watch

Sumona Chakravarti shared her throwback pool video dressed in a black monokini doing a back hair flip. 

The Kapil Sharma Show actress and reel virgin Sumona Chakravarti debuts on IG Reels with a pool video in black monokini - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular television actress Sumona Chakravarti, best known for featuring in The Kapil Sharma Show has finally made her Instagram (IG) Reel debut. And guess what? She made sure to make her maiden video a hot one!

Sumona Chakravarti shared her throwback pool video dressed in a black monokini doing a back hair flip. She captioned the video as: Reel virgin finally making a debut with a throwback! P.s after several failed attempts, finally managed to get it right (how to make a reel & the video itself) LOL 

Recently, Kapil Sharma teased the new season picture on social media, it had all the co-actors sans Sumona. The buzz is strong that Sumona Chakravarti is not a part of The Kapil Sharma Show's new season. 

Amid all the speculations, Sumona dropped a cryptic post on social media, added more fuel to the fire. 

However, no official word has been made by Kapil or Sumona so far. The new season will see Sudesh Leheri, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh and Chandan Prabhakar along with Archana Puran Singh.

Sumona became a household name after she played Kapil Sharma's wife in the hit comedy show 'Comedy Nights With Kapil'. Her on-screen banter with Kapil is loved by the audience and they continued to work together in 'The Kapil Sharma Show' as well.

 

